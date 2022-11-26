USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD opened at $229.92 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

