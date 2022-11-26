USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $149.06 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

