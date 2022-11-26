B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 2,144 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.06% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $61,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 785,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after buying an additional 311,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,377 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 166,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

