USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,852,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $173.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

