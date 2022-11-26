USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 364.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $296.54 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.11.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.47.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

