USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

