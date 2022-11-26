Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 93.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,996 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Trading Down 0.2 %

EQH stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

