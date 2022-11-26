B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE:WST opened at $226.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

