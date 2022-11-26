B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $264.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,404. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.