B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 42,075 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,075 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $359.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

