B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.24 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 59.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $512.26 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $649.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

