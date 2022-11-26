B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,146 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

