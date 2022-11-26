Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,670 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,243,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,027,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,243,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,027,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

