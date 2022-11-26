B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 7,209 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of IR opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

