B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

