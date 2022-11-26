Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,875 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,074,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

