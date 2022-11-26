First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after purchasing an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $812.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $825.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

