Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,964 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 338.8% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 29,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 48.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 557,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,922,000 after acquiring an additional 182,562 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 361,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 248,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.34 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.