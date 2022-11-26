General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $253.77 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.09.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

