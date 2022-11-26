iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $228.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.