Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,055 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

