Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,055 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 508,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

