Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton Announces Dividend

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.