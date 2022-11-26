Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,029 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.