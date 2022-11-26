Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,856 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 16.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.03 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.