AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,727,151 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.18% of AMETEK worth $549,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

