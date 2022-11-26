Fmr LLC Buys 195,345 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $562,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after acquiring an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

