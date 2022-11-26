United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.91% of United Therapeutics worth $634,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total transaction of $2,148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total value of $2,148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,230 shares of company stock worth $18,484,217. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics stock opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $271.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

