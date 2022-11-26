Fmr LLC Has $574.63 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,044,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,238,755 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $574,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

