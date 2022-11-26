Fmr LLC Sells 947,292 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947,292 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.68% of Digital Realty Trust worth $628,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

DLR stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.19.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

