Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,648,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,116,465 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $707,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

