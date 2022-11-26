Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,648,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,116,465 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Quanta Services worth $707,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $151.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

