Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 40,056 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 317.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

