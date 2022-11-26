Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,388,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,841 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Zoom Video Communications worth $581,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $235.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

