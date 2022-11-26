AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,922,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220,804 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $627,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

