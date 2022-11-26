Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 23,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

