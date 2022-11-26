Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,714,000 after acquiring an additional 289,861 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 248,816 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

