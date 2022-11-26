IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $725,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $411.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

