Fmr LLC Has $588.12 Million Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,243,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.98% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $588,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $2,842,685 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a current ratio of 16.64. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

