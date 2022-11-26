Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,051 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 459.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

