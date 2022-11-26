Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

