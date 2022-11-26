Prudential PLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

