Prudential PLC Sells 330 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.95.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average of $155.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

