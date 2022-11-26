Prudential PLC Acquires 637 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $163.46 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

