Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $220.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

