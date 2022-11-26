Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Illumina Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ILMN opened at $218.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.