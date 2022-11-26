United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

