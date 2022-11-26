Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Sempra by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

