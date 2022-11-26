Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

