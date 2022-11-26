Prudential PLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.